First, I wish all a Happy New Year. May 2021 be a great year for Hopkinton and our surrounding area.
Secondly, and most importantly, I have begun my eighth non-consecutive term as a member of the Hopkinton Town Council. I ask my fellow residents to keep track of town government on our town website. Times are difficult with the COVID-19 situation, but town government is functioning.
We need to strengthen town government. There are many vacancies on boards and commissions, including those involving land-use issues. I note land especially, as it is a particularly important subject, more so than usual in these times. Another commission that is not operational is the one to review the town charter. This is a highly important one. I served in the past on this commission.
The town council has liaisons to various boards and commissions. I have been assigned to the Recreation Commission and the inactive Committee on Aging. We need to get the Committee on Aging going to deal with senior issues. I remind qualified seniors who are property taxpayers to contact the tax assessor’s office to receive information on their eligibility. Tax benefits are based on income.
The Committee on Aging is not limited to just seniors, so I hope all qualified voters consider applying.
Please check vacancies on boards and commissions on the Hopkinton website. Please consider meeting nights, time element, and the role of a board or commission you are interested in. Some boards and commissions have real authority, while many, if not most, are advisory only.
Outside town government, we have two political party committees that represent the two main political parties. I head the Republicans, while Gloria Rhodes heads the Democrats. You may want to actively support the party of your choice. I do acknowledge independent-minded voters in Hopkinton and their contributions.
In closing, I can be reached at 401-326-5162 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council and chairman of the Republican Town Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.