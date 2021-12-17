This holiday season, as you do your gift shopping, consider consciously choosing to purchase from Westerly-area thrift stores and nonprofit organizations.
There are many reasons to support this important retail segment. Most thrift stores are directly tied to nonprofit organizations, with proceeds supporting the respective agency’s community-related efforts. Thrift shopping is a great way to give back while finding incredible bargains for yourself. At the Jonnycake Center of Westerly, thrift proceeds are responsible for funding approximately 50% of the budget needed to operate the whole center, including our onsite food pantry and Social Services Department. Thanks to thrift proceeds, our food pantry can purchase up to 10 pounds of food for every dollar received, and the Social Services office can turn those proceeds into emergency financial assistance for neighbors struggling to afford their rent or mortgage, heating, utilities, critical medical expenses, and other bills. Revenue from our thrift store translates to an overall healthier, more resilient community.
The Jonnycake Center of Westerly is not alone in operating with this business model — our colleagues at the Blue Mitten in Westerly, the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, RICAN (Rhode Island Center Assisting Those in Need) in Charlestown, the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Charlestown, and COMO Thrift Shop in Stonington all offer low-cost merchandise with proceeds benefiting the community.
Thrift stores operate on a substantially more eco-friendly business model than most other retail outlets. The thrift model keeps clothes and household items in local circulation, reducing the impact of waste from all of these items that might have otherwise been thrown away. The thrift model also helps the environment because your purchases do not have to be shipped from places far away, leading to reduced fuel consumption, carbon emissions and harmful packaging practices.
On a pragmatic level, thrift shopping offers unrivaled bargains for the buyer. The thrifty shopper knows that they can find high-quality clothes, housewares, furniture, holiday gifts and décor, kids’ activities, artwork, and more at just a fraction of their prevailing retail rates. Items are priced at Jonnycake at one-quarter to one-third of retail prices. In fact, the average cost of an item from the Jonnycake Thrift Store is $1.84. Commonly, these items are brand-new with tags or still in their packaging, or the items are in pristine, like-new condition. If you are shopping on a budget, you will likely come away with an exponentially higher amount of items — all in the same quality as you would find at conventional stores — at a fraction of the price you would expect to pay elsewhere.
These are just a few of many reasons to support the area’s thrift stores this holiday season. The money you spend directly benefits the entire community in this difficult time, thrifting is a great way to reduce your environmental impact, and you are guaranteed to save money.
Shop small, shop local, and support your nearest thrift store!
Matt Levy
Westerly
The writer is the social media and marketing manager at the Jonnycake Center of Westerly.
