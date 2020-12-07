If you celebrated Thanksgiving safely this year, chances are you had fewer mouths to feed than usual. At my house, the chairs that my in-laws and siblings normally occupy sat empty. So my family adjusted: we made a pot roast instead of turkey, and one pie instead of three. We had a feast, just one that looked a little different.
But those empty chairs reminded me of all those who didn’t have a feast this year. Food insecurity has reached record heights in Rhode Island this year, an unsurprising result of the coronavirus. The Rhode Island Community Food Bank’s Status Report on Hunger reported that a staggering one in four households are now concerned about having adequate food.
We need more federal and state aid to ensure that every family has food on their table. The CARES Act expanded SNAP benefits to at least the end of 2020, but with these benefits largely being approved on a monthly basis, there is no guarantee of long-term aid.
So those of us who are still employed, housed, and fed must take this matter into our own hands: let’s create an extra (metaphorical) seat at our table this year by giving to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank. For every dollar donated, the RICFB is able to purchase three meals for a child. You can give online at rifoodbank.org/give-now. Check with your employer to see if they will match your donation. Let’s make sure that no Rhode Islander is hungry this holiday season.
Megan Cotter
Exeter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.