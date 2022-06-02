Editor's note: After print publication, the meeting on the cluster design ordinance was postponed to sometime in July.
On June 7 at 7 p.m., the Charlestown Town Council will hold a public hearing to consider replacing the town’s current cluster design ordinance (mandatory for land development projects with more than five homes) with what is called Conservation Cluster Design. A conventional subdivision is still available for subdivisions of five lots or fewer.
The proposed ordinance allows greater flexibility. Several towns in Rhode Island have CCD ordinances that have worked well in those communities. Employing CCD protects resources more effectively, allows for and encourages a diversity of lot sizes and housing choices to accommodate a variety of age and income groups and residential preferences, while at the same time reducing the adverse impacts of development on the environment, such as increased lawn fertilizer and runoff from impervious surfaces like driveways and roofs.
Additionally open space enhances mental and physical health, provides for wildlife habitat, scenic vistas, and wetlands. Although not everyone may agree about the value of such things, many do. In Charlestown we are reliant on our environment, and who does not want clean air, clean water and pleasant surroundings?
The difference would be how these homes could be arranged on the property, i.e. a property may be developed more sensitively by taking into account special features of a property. Whereas a subdivision is typically divided into approximately equal lots according to its zoning, this CCD emphasizes designing around natural and cultural features before setting lot sizes and placement. The number of homes that could be built on a parcel, however, would not change. The number would be determined using the same method as that used for many years. The result would protect public drinking water; more effectively plan for growth, protect farmland and open space, prevent sprawl and consolidate growth within the proposed development, and instead of cookie-cutter subdivisions, there is variety, and instead of sprawl, there is cohesion.
There have been some who complain that there would be more open space required, and that is land “taken” from the developer. That is not what would happen. Rather, if there is flexibility in design and the overall footprint is smaller, there would remain more open space on a given parcel for its residents. An added benefit to the builder is that a more compact development can reduce construction costs.
The new ordinance would not prevent the building of more affordable houses. It could encourage them by allowing more flexibility and making the infrastructure less expensive for the developer. To be counted by the state as affordable, a house must be deed-restricted, but a home need not be deed-restricted to be affordable. For those preferring smaller lots with less upkeep having access to communal open space, a home in this type of development might be ideal. Some lots and homes might be larger. People have different needs.
This ordinance also would not affect any current applications done under current regulations.
Frances Topping
Charlestown
The writer is the vice chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
