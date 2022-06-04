It has just been announced that $700 million more in military aid will go to Ukraine, including medium-range missile systems, on top of the $40 billion in aid the U.S. recently sent. The total aid that has gone to Ukraine so far is in excess of $54 billion. The transfer to the Ukraine military of more powerful weapons is concerning for various reasons. Many of these weapons systems could go to members of their military who have not had sufficient training in their use. They also could end up in the hands of ultra-nationalist extremists who may be more inclined to send rockets over the border into Russia.
Most of Ukraine’s military will not have read Joe Biden’s op-ed in major U.S. papers, where he said, yes, we’re sending weapons, but implied that the Ukrainians will only use them in the Donbass, and not launch attacks inside of Russia. This was meant to reassure nervous Americans that, even as we help Ukraine ramp up the pressure on Putin, technically we are still not getting more involved.
As we try to go about our lives, President Biden, Boris Johnson, Zelensky and NATO allies are in fact escalating this war, using our tax dollars. Beyond the incredible monetary and economic costs, other risks loom large. Zelenskyy is placing his people and the world in greater and greater jeopardy. He is ignoring the fact that Ukraine is not in a position to ask the Russians for concessions. Zelensky is ignoring pleas from his own military, ignoring our military analysts and top brass, the New York Times editorial board, even Henry Kissinger, among others. All of them are now saying Ukraine is going to lose, and will have to compromise with Moscow.
Russia is shrugging off sanctions and oil bans, creating banking workarounds and new markets for their commodities, aligning more with China. They are also issuing grave warnings to the West about retaliation, if outside countries continue to provide more and more military assistance.
But no, the U.S. is not at war, we’re just supporting freedom and democracy. What could go wrong? Is there hope of a peace process or an “offramp” in the midst of all this? Doesn’t hurt to dream.
David Floyd
Wakefield
