I watched in horror, disgust, and embarrassment at the attack on the U.S. Capitol building. I’ve expected some form of protest against the U.S. Congress for many years, but I never expected such a brutal attack or the vengeful behavior of the Congress afterwards. Congress has been blind to the unrest in the country for many years. Congress needs to study the root causes of the unrest and work on their cures. Congress cannot ignore these problems. Right now America is split down the middle; each side believes in its own views and grievances, with the net result most Americans are unhappy with the political ineptness.
I am currently reading a book titled “The March of Folly” by Barbara Tuchman. The more I read it, the more it sounds like our current political quagmire. We can learn a lot about good governance from past follies. Ms. Tuchman cites historical examples of how people in power considered themselves a privileged class above the law with no responsibilities. Because they had lifetime positions they became very arrogant, greedy, indifferent, and blind to what needed to be done. They felt no obligation to handle the responsibilities of their position, even to the detriment of their own survival. Two of her examples were: “How the Renaissance Popes Brought about the Protestant Reformation” and “How the British Lost America.” In both examples the people in power set themselves up for failure because they pursued their own self-interests instead of the state. These follies went through 3 stages that led to ultimate failure: 1. Not doing the job; too busy creating their own wealth or working on personal glory. 2. Even when presented with facts they ignored the obvious problems because change would threaten their self-centered world. 3. Punished the protesters or sought revenge on the reformers.
For over a decade I’ve watched the U.S. Congress repeat these same behaviors. It doesn’t matter who is in power, both parties are just as bad! Don’t fool yourselves; the U.S. Congress has created itself as a privileged class above the rest of us. Just to cite two of their special privileges: They have their own special pension plan and they have their own special health care plan.
Last year we watched cities all over the country descend into mob anarchy, but not once did I hear of manhunts for the perpetrators. When the City of Special Privileges (Washington, D.C.) experienced anarchy, all I saw on the news were manhunts and arrests. Congress swung into action when their lives, power, and perks were threatened! Last year politicians were advocating defunding the police. But the City of Special Privileges has at least 25,000 troops and 2,000 police protecting the Congress. That’s approximately 50 protectors for each member of Congress! Maybe the U.S. Congress feels safer. I doubt if the cities feel any safer. I know I don’t.
Congress has to cease the endless squabbles such as what we just witnessed with the second stimulus package and get to work. Congress must start thinking of the needs of the country, instead of playing political games and looking out for its own self-interests. The U.S. Congress needs to start facing harsh realities and start making hard decisions before it is too late.
Many Congress members act as if they have a right to a lifetime Congressional position. One major reform we need desperately is limited terms for Congress. Maybe Congress members will accomplish something if they have to work within a limited time span, instead of being petty place-holders. Naturally Congress will resist because it will be a loss of power, etc. But, if we can limit a president to two terms we should limit the Senate and House to two terms. If not, we (and our enemies) will continue to experience “How America Lost Its Democracy.”
Steven J. Williams
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.