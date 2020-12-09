Long-standing systemic health and social inequities have been exposed by this pandemic, and those unresolved disparities now put immigrants, low-income families and people of color at an increased risk of getting sick and dying from COVID-19. We need to make sure that any relief bills put forth focus on meeting the needs of our communities — and do not leave anyone behind!
It’s unfathomable that the Senate majority could make time to rush through a Supreme Court justice but can’t find time to pass a comprehensive emergency relief bill to ensure that all families have the support they need during these trying times. Congress must act to expand and extend paid leave provisions, and to close the loopholes that exclude millions of working families, in addition to funding the child care industry which is facing economic collapse.
We need our elected officials to act now — for local small businesses, for child care providers, for families, and for the health of the nation.
Jocelyn Foye
Wakefield
