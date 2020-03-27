I am a public school teacher. This is a critical time for our democracy, not only because our fellow citizens’ lives are endangered by the pandemic, but because of heightened precautions around physical distance, our means of voting in a fair, equitable, and transparent way is also endangered.
Experts estimate we need at least $2 billion to make sure states can prepare for elections in the time of coronavirus. Otherwise millions of voters might be disenfranchised. Congress passed $400 million, which gets the process started. Voters need more options, such as expanded vote-by-mail, early voting, online registration and more.
Congress must pass additional funding to make sure our November elections are prepared for this unprecedented threat. We are living in a pivotal time in history. Let’s make sure everyone has the opportunity to vote their conscience in November.
Sandra Laub
Pawcatuck
