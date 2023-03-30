Once again I was brought to tears yesterday when I saw the news about yet another school shooting ... when will we put a stop to this madness? Maybe because my daughter is an elementary school teacher and I have two nieces that are teachers, this has a more emotional response from me, but I am concerned that we are becoming immune to these way too frequent school shootings.
I posted a comment about this shooting on Facebook yesterday and only got five responses, which unfortunately tells me that people are becoming way too used to this kind of news, and that concerns me very much. I’ll probably get some negative responses to this, but I do not see any reason that people need these assault weapons. These weapons were designed to be used in war but they are being used to murder young children and this is wrong. When 87% of Americans feel that we need stronger gun legislation and that assault weapons should be banned it’s time for the Congress to wake up and do their jobs by representing the will of the people. Instead they are representing the will of the NRA.
Please do not quote the Second Amendment to me. That Amendment was adopted for the militia to protect America against invaders; there was no army back then, only the militia. I really doubt the founding fathers would have written it to protect the use of assault weapons. Once again today I watched video of these little children leaving their schools, holding hands, walking single file being brought to safety, while three of their schoolmates and three school employees were not part of this group because they were brutally murdered by a person using an assault weapon.
Congress needs to stop pandering to the minority and do what 87% of Americans want them to do by enacting stronger gun legislation and banning assault weapons and they need to do it NOW. This is not a partisan issue; this is an issue that affects all Americans. These shooters (murderers) are not asking which political party these children and adults are with; it doesn’t matter to them. Their goal is to murder as many people as they can and as quickly as possible ... this must end and schools must once again be a safe place for our children, grandchildren, teachers and administrators to be every day.
Roberta Hublard
Westerly
