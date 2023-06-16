I want to congratulate the graduates of Chariho High School, Class of 2023. I attended the recent graduation ceremony. I offer my congratulations to other students on graduating from other institutions of learning this year. I myself graduated from Chariho High School, Class of 1971. As a suggestion, more local elected officials need to make time to attend this event. Regrettably even a number of School Committee members were absent! I do hope the graduation ceremony not only has school officials making speeches and presentations. I think the School Committee chairperson should be presenting diplomas or has some role. If I remember correctly that was done in the past. I do remember a more recognizable role for the School Committee chairperson at previous graduations. I will check past news articles soon at the Westerly Public Library before my next letter.
I am composing this on Wednesday, June 14. My late uncle Frank B. Bill was born on this date in 1923. He worked for a time at the North Stonington Highway Department. He would be 100 years old today! I am thinking of him. He was a World War II veteran and I know he was in Italy in the war.
Later today, the Hopkinton Town Council will be meeting on the mill situation in Potter Hill. I will cover that in my next letter, as well as Gov. Daniel McKee coming to Hopkinton on Thursday, June 15; as well as other topics.
Let these numbers speak. I wish to point out some numbers regarding the June 13 vote on the town budget in Hopkinton, in which 299 votes were cast. The 2023-24 budget passed 173 yes and 122 no; tax stabilization issue on the solar project property, which was site-specific: 185 yes and 105 no; and the road bond, 209 yes and 84 no. Then look at turnout for Hopkinton on the budget vote for Chariho. The turnout for that was 1,206; with a yes vote of 610; and no vote of 596. Clearly there was a larger push on the Chariho issue, but note the phenomenal numerical difference in interest and participation!
I note the Hopkinton taxes will be 79% for education; and 21% for general or town government. I thank our town clerk’s office today for providing me with the numbers on voting. I thank Marita Murray, our town clerk, and staff for their help to me as I serve as a town council member. I also thank Brian Rosso, our town manager, for recently providing me with budget-related information.
Please note that the third Monday of June is the new Juneteenth holiday, so the second regular monthly town council meeting in Hopkinton is Tuesday, June 20.
In closing, those wishing to contact me please use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org, town business only; personal matters scottbillhirst@gmail.com; and by phone 401-328-4457.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.