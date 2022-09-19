I’d like to congratulate Victoria Gu on her resounding victory in last week’s Democratic primary to represent the 38th Senate District in Westerly and parts of Charlestown and South Kingstown. Ms. Gu ran a textbook-perfect campaign.
I’d also like to thank Dennis Algiere for his many years of diligent service as our state senator. I did not always agree with his positions, but he showed great courage in breaking from the Republican party in voting for same-sex marriage in 2013.
Now it’s on to the general election on Nov. 8. I look forward to joining Victoria’s large cadre of energetic supporters to help carry her to victory!
Joseph Light
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.