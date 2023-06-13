In the early 2000s, an observatory director at the Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center, Les Coleman, envisioned a theater at Frosty Drew in Ninigret Park where live telescopic views from the observatory’s large telescope would be shown on a screen in the theater, making the views accessible to more people.
As a result of many individual contributions and an $80,000 grant from the Champlin Foundation, the Sky Theatre was constructed by the Frosty Drew Memorial Fund, a private nonprofit founded in 1982.
Before the Sky Theatre was constructed, what is currently the Science Center was a small building on the north side of Park Lane that housed the Frosty Drew Nature Center. It was the first building opened in Ninigret Park in 1983. Across Park Lane was the Frosty Drew Observatory, constructed in1988.
This June 14 marks the 14th anniversary of the grand opening of the John G. Drew Sky Theatre in Ninigret Park. Over the last 14 years, the original dream of connecting views seen through the large telescope to a screen in the Sky Theatre has been accomplished — and more.
Frosty Drew’s current observatory director, Scott MacNeill, recently wrote, “The Sky Theatre has gone through several modifications and upgrades, including faster bidirectional communications with the entire campus, not just the observatory, [and] the ability to broadcast live views from any connected telescope on campus, as well as simultaneous views …. The projector and screen have been upgraded to a large LED display, and a powerful display server has been integrated which links everything on our campus into the Sky Theatre.”
Stay tuned. Special events this summer at the Frosty Drew are slated to include a collaborative piece with the NASA Solar Dynamics Observatory entitled “The Sun,” the first installment of Frosty Drew’s “Project Messier,” a project based on the list of astronomical objects catalogued by the French astronomer Charles Messier; and slide shows of celestial objects captured at the observatory.
In addition, Frosty Drew will host several speakers. Frank Puglia — one of the Chariho Career and Tech Center’s students who helped design the Project Comet Chaser rocket launched from Ninigret Park in 1999 to bring back cosmic dust from Comet Tempei-Tuttle — returns to Frosty Drew. Hosted also will be dark sky advocate Bill Steinman of Charlestown. Frosty Drew is also working to arrange a special night with the band Triangle Forest.
Congratulations to all who have contributed to making Frosty Drew Observatory and Science Center a valuable Charlestown educational institution and, especially, to Scott MacNeill and his team, whose accomplishments have far exceeded what was thought possible at the grand opening of the Sky Theatre 14 years ago!
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.