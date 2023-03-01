There is what is generally called a crisis in housing across the U.S.: too few housing starts (including condos and apartments) to meet demand. This is especially true of low and moderate income, LMI housing (think the front-line people who make businesses and local government work).
Rhode Island’s response has been to set a 10% LMI target per town and to put state funds at risk for towns not making progress toward that number. Westerly has been stuck at roughly 6% for years.
States have decided that local ordinances governing zoning density and housing approvals are at issue. Rhode Island’s response is the “comprehensive permit” process which eliminates the requirement to go before town zoning boards and puts the entire approval process, streamlined, before town planning boards. Even more streamlined processes are under consideration at the state level.
Westerly’s first case is the St. Pius School proposal by a group called Trendsetter (Jeff Pucci and some Capalbo brothers). They are using the process to apply for 48 units, more than half in a new three-story building where the playground once was. Because the comprehensive permit is a state law, Westerly’s Planning Board has limited options. Rejection by Westerly will, with near certainty, be overturned in Providence. There’s a low possibility that an approval with a scale modification to only two stories, fewer cars, more green space may win the day.
Elm Street Cares is the neighborhood group that has been trying for over a year to gain a scale modification. Jeff Pucci told them that his obligation is to maximize the revenue for Trendsetter, and that means as many units/floors as he can get; that Elm Street Cares should be happy it’s not four stories.
Pucci and the Capalbos, all Westerly locals, are using the state law for LMI housing to get around Westerly zoning ordinances by offering the minimal required LMI units so they can maximize their revenues. I’m an abutter to St. Pius and this will make me and my neighbors unhappy. Perhaps we have a case of NIMBY?
Still , the implications for Westerly of people like Pucci and the Capalbos maximizing their footprint through a state law, the aim of which, is to encourage LMI housing availability, are notable.
You’ve likely read recent articles about Hopkinton hoping that Rhode Island might slow this process down. In Westerly, word is that Winn Properties (thwarted, to date, in its attempt to add hotel and banquet facilities) is preparing its Letter of Eligibility for permission to use the process to replace some/all of Winnapaug Golf Club with housing.
The St. Pius proposal is 48 units on fewer than 3 acres. I imagine Winn Properties could propose and implement 100 units or more per hole on the 18-hole golf course. Over 1,800 units! I’d rather Westerly figured a way to enable some hotels accessory to the golf course.
Further, there are empty spaces on Franklin Street that would look nice as mixed-use developments. Same with the old strip malls. The Comprehensive Plan could bring us acres of three- and four-story apartment condos instead. Wither Benny’s?
Doug Brockway
Westerly
Stop by Clark Street if you want to see "development" in action.
