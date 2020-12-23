It is truly unfortunate that there are people in our society today who are so ignorant of history that they would compare President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler. That is so despicable that the people who do that should be ashamed to show their faces in public. Is it that they are willfully ignoring the holocaust when Hitler and the Nazis murdered more than 8 million innocent men, women and children in their concentration camps, or are they just plain dumb?
Anyone who is interested in the future of this country should do the research, as I have, and learn that even though President Trump has his faults, he has been one of the best presidents in recorded history. His accomplishments are unprecedented and he has succeeded, even though he has been under constant attack by the FBI, Justice Department and radical Democrats. It is public knowledge that they have attempted to illegally oust him from office. Failing that, they attempted to impeach him.
Now comes another political know-it-all who fears that Joe Biden is going to have Trump’s mess to clean up. He didn’t say what mess, but I think he made a mistake. He must have been referring to Hunter Biden and the Biden Family/Chinese Communist mess. That’s currently being investigated by the IRS and the FBI. In my opinion it will not be long before it all comes crashing down around Joe Biden’s neck.
The women of this country should get ready to celebrate and break the “glass ceiling” because it won’t be long before Kamala Harris is president of the United States.
P.S.: You can also get more information about President Trump’s accomplishments on the website http://frankreport.com/2020/04/18/one-hundred-twenty-five-amazing-accomplishments-of-president-donald-j-trump.
James M. Mageau
Westerly
