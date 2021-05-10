At a special Town Council meeting on May 4, Charlestown was again treated to the spectacle of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance-dominated Planning Commission and Town Council pushing through an almost 400-page Comprehensive Plan over numerous and serious objections. The obvious question is what is in the plan that the CCA does not want citizens to review?
The last Comp Plan expired about eight years ago. Despite CCA control of both the Planning Commission and the Town Council, a revised plan was not developed. When the council sought to slip through an unneeded senior center that would have expended the town’s surplus and significantly reduce the possibility of events in Ninigret Park, Charlestown citizens wisely voted that down. The town then commissioned a survey to clarify what the citizens of Charlestown wanted to see done in the town. This should be available in several months.
What also resulted was that CCA developed a Comp Plan for the town. They presented the plan to the town with extraordinary pressure to pass it immediately; pressure that did result in a lopsided CCA approval of the plan Tuesday. This approval was voted despite: 1. The National Park Service, with whom we share management for the park, pointing out errors and asking for a two-week delay to review the plan they had just received; 2. Numerous errors being pointed out at the meeting; 3. Inputs from affected organizations, like the Economic Improvement Commission, being basically ignored; 4. The imminent availability of the survey that should define the wants and needs of the town residents upon which such a document should be based; and 5. Comments from citizens that there was not adequate time for review of this long and very important document.
At the council meeting, CCA members and supporters contended that the town is in imminent danger from outside nefarious forces that want to impose unwanted changes on our town. Recent examples, like the Dollar General issue and the Amtrak expansion, were handled by the town without this proposed plan as might well occur in the future. CCA members say the plan can always be amended. It has taken eight years to generate this plan. Does anyone believe that a CCA dominated town governance will move within a reasonable time frame to modify the plan? Why not do it right the first time?
So why the rush? Even a brief look at the plan demonstrates CCA’s efforts to mold Charlestown into their image without citizen input. The plan emphasizes what is called “dark and quiet” development, which will stall many uses for Ninigret Park. It strongly emphasizes acquiring open space and conservation land, regardless of the cost to the town or the effect on the economic welfare of Charlestown from the removal of land from the town tax rolls.
Unfortunately, Charlestown is saddled with CCA dominance until the next townwide election. It is hoped that CCA’s heavy-handed approach to governing will be recognized and repudiated at that time so that the needs and desires of all of Charlestown’s citizens will once again be considered.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
