Thank you to all citizens who offered comments and suggestions for Charlestown’s new Comprehensive Plan. It has been an extensive process. Now that the plan has been approved, the Planning Commission can begin the process of addressing issues that the town faces along with residents’ concerns. The staff, boards and commissions now have a solid footing for making their decisions. State agencies still have to make final approval of the plan, but their reviews so far have been extremely good.
As new issues arise, the Comprehensive Plan can be amended in the process of public hearings. If a new survey brings other issues to light they can be considered for amendment also. All comments and suggestions are logged and will be reviewed for further amendment and can be seen on the town website.
Canvassing for several elections has confirmed that most residents are happy with Charlestown: its local businesses, small town character and rural nature; our amazing outdoor areas from the beaches to the ponds to the Pawcatuck River and everything in between; the recreational programming and events in Ninigret Park; the open spaces that protect our natural resources and provide recreation, ameliorate climate change, recharge our aquifers and provide habitat for wildlife; and our low taxes that are among the very lowest in the state.
Our low taxes are the result of prudent fiscal management, lack of expensive infrastructure, vacation homes that pay taxes but use few services, and open space that doesn’t require the services and resources that residential uses do.
There is still plenty of residential subdivision and commercial development happening in Charlestown. The current level of growth is greater than it has been in 15 years. Charlestown’s beauty and low taxes are attracting development and the flight from cities during the pandemic is amplifying that.
Some issues raised by the public during the hearings for the Comprehensive Plan were beach crowding, safety on roads including beach access roads, the nitrogen levels in water in areas built beyond carrying capacity, deeded affordable housing, too much development especially of large commercial structures along the scenic highway and overbuilding in the beach areas. Action items exist in the new plan to try to address these issues.
The town government has been doing a good job upgrading town-owned roads, addressing failing septic systems, monitoring water in certain areas, and has subdivision and land development regulations designed to protect our natural resources while considering the plans of the developer. These need amending to address new uses and new ideas. The Planning Commission can now turn to these matters.
Thank you especially to Jane Weidman, Charlestown’s town planner, and to everyone else who participated in this process.. You can be proud of Charlestown and the people who work for you either voluntarily on the boards and commissions or as paid staff.
Frances Topping and Ruth Platner
Charlestown
Topping is the vice-chairwoman and Platner is the chairwoman of the Charlestown Planning Commission.
