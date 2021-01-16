It was a pleasure to read Mr. Berardo’s guest opinion regarding the potential application of form-based codes to our town; a cogent and compelling piece. However, he glances over some of the more thorny issues that currently plague form-based codes, and I will return to this topic at another point in the letter.
I would like to focus, ﬁrst, on Mr. Berardo’s reference to the importance of “public disclosure.” This has been my ongoing request to the Town Council. Democratic government works best with an informed citizenry. Sadly, public disclosure and public education has been wholly lacking regarding these most transformative zoning documents in the Comp Plan. Few residents understand what the Plan contains.
In the past, this town had highly energetic town meetings discussing zoning amendments. Form-based codes along with nine overlay plans have been placed into this Comp Plan with limited public input. The stakes, in this case, are far more serious regarding the impact on our neighborhoods and our quality of life.
Mr. Berardo presents examples of good use of form-based codes, however, he fails to describe their well-documented faults. Form-based codes are complex, centered on the visions of a few stakeholders, and divisive. Their strong points, which Mr. Berardo deﬁnes, are often their primary weakness as well.
Without well-deﬁned design guidelines and performance standards in place, these codes have had adverse impacts on communities. We are about to change our entire Town zoning code based on a leap of faith that vague terms in these codes will be rationally applied, as Mr. Berardo implies.
Let me offer speciﬁc problems that communities have experienced using form-based codes:
1. Form-based codes grew from the new “urbanism” movement. They were meant for use in cities to prevent urban sprawl. They encourage inﬁll, mixed use in existing neighborhoods.
2. They incorporate incomprehensible jargon, and promote density and population increases to the detriment of locals.
3. Because of the incomprehensible jargon, they are much more difﬁcult to enforce than traditional zoning. What typiﬁes a smart- or form-based design varies by individual.
4. Because of vaguely deﬁned objectives, they are more prone to litigation to resolve disputes. Less than 1% of the cities in the United States use them because of this problem. (Again, note the use of the urban reference.)
5. Form-based code can be leveraged by a developer to challenge a neighborhood or open space currently protected by our use-based zoning. We may have already experienced that situation in this town.
Mr. Berardo asks of me, “How can we be so sure that Smart Growth and Form-Based Code threaten our ability to ‘preserve the character of the town’ if we are both unclear on what they mean and denied a chance to examine them?”
Precisely my point! Let’s examine them. Let’s inform, discuss, and debate pros and cons of the codes (and the overall Plan). Let’s have a rigorous review of their positive and negative attributes on our community. But let’s do it BEFORE, not after, we put them in our Comp Plan. This is a more strategic way to proceed. Once in the Comp Plan, these codes are open to all the abuses deﬁned above. Let’s take a deliberate approach to our next 20 years as a community.
There is no deadline to ﬁnish by Wednesday, only a perceived one. Fifteen of 39 communities in Rhode Island have yet to complete their Comp Plan revisions.
Fred Sculco
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.