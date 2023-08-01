In response to J. Crowley’s sarcastic response in the comments to my letter (“2nd Amendment is not the problem here,” July 18), which he believes I may have had written, it’s obvious that he doesn’t know his butt from his elbow. He can’t seem to get it through that block of bone shaped like a head sitting on his shoulders that he can research the issue until hell freezes over! But, repealing the 2nd Amendment will not stop or reduce the gun violence and murder rates in this country.
Once again, if he truly believes that, why doesn’t he initiate a petition drive to amend the U.S. Constitution. He should set up some folding tables and chairs at the junction of Broadway and Elm Wood Ave. and at the junction of Chaulkstone Avenue and Smith Street in Providence to collect signatures to repeal the 2nd Amendment with an explanation on why he wants it repealed. He should ask our Congressional Delegation to join him. (LOL)
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
