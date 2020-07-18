The difficult task of getting our beaches reopened and managing the surge of visitors in the beginning of July has gone well. In Charlestown, the place I know best, the handling of safety and large crowds has gone remarkably well. No doubt this is due to careful thought and training by our Director of Parks and Recreation, Vicky Hilton, and her senior staff.
Additionally, many of the residents and visitors take pride in the fine young people who serve as lifeguards, parking attendants and managers at our town beaches. They bring honor to our town and to themselves in the capable, pleasant and exemplary way they perform their duties. They are truly to be admired and commended. Surely this is a more difficult year to interface with a public eager to enjoy recreation time and short on patience for anything that in their opinion interferes with that pursuit after a season of confinement and stress due to the pandemic. The professionalism and politeness of our beach personnel defuses a lot of frustration and sets an outstanding tone.
I have been disappointed to see media reports that several food establishments have felt the need to restrict or modify service due to abuse that a few uncivil customers have directed at employees. I do hope we can take the generous view, especially when frustrations mount. Charlestown’s beach personnel’s deportment makes it easy to respond to them with a correspondingly good spirit. I am as grateful as I am proud of them.
Steve Stolle
Charlestown
