Over the past few weeks there has been a massive project that is being proposed that does not have the town of Westerly or the residents here in mind. A proposed 100,000-square-foot mini-storage (self-storage) facility is being proposed at the corner of Routes 1 and 78 on the old Staples lot. The facility would be the largest in town, but not only that. The proposal is changing the zoning for that one lot from Highway Commercial to General Commercial. This “simple” change would allow this facility to be able to be five stories high, as General Commercial allows for buildings to be capped at 55 feet in height. Highway Commercial-zoned buildings must be capped at 35 feet high. Why is there a special zoning for this project? The proposed 100,000 square feet of the building does not include the possible two additional stores that total the square footage and additional 66,000 square feet.
The true size of this project is hard to even comprehend. Currently, there is not another facility in town that comes close to the size of this proposed facility. The need for another self-storage facility in Westerly is also something that I don’t think anyone knows right now. There are seven existing self-storage facilities already in town — how many more do we need? This issue needs to be studied before we introduce a monstrosity of a project that has the high probability to run these small business facilities out of business.
It is also believed that the parties involved in this project will sell it to a national entity once it is built, leaving the town of Westerly with another national chain while small business owners fight for existence in an ever-changing economic sea of turbulence.
The proposed site also sits on the town aquifer. An interesting point that is in the 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan and in the Route 1 Corridor Study (which the town paid $167,000 for) is that water access and quality is of the utmost importance. This area is zoned for a well head and should be used as one for the town. This would keep the site to a minimum impact on the surrounding area. It would also keep the site on the visionary path of the Route 1 study in keeping Westerly a quaint New England seaside town.
This Westerly Town Council public hearing and vote is scheduled to take place Monday evening, Oct. 17, at 5:30 p.m. in the Town Council Chambers at the Westerly Town Hall. Let your voices be heard!
Frederik Degrooth
Westerly
