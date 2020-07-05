As the environmental movement has taught us, all life is interconnected, taking little effort to thread together seemingly unrelated entities enabling you to draw support for whatever outlandish claim in your imagination. While the world has been moved by Black Lives Matter drawing attention to and engendering sympathy from people who never expected to be drawn into this struggle, between a laugh and a tear one reads James Mageau’s June 18 “Black Lives Matter only seeking anarchy” letter that tries to exploit the exploiters. Millions of minorities, lacking the power, have been exploited for centuries as the world seems to now notice that justice is not color blind, even if it’s been trying to find its glasses for the past 500 years. My favorite protest sign: “LAND STOLEN FROM NATIVES BUILT BY SLAVES and kept BEAUTIFUL by LATINOS” as Cadet Bone Spurs Trump ironically casts himself as the “law and order” president! Laws applied creatively, restrictively and selectively of whites, by whites and for whites.
Everyone is invited to join or just witness and smile at Westerly’s youthful Black Lives Matter activists Sundays at 9 a.m. at the Westerly Post Office, where I assure you that, in the end, peace will prevail, as we know the world will not end in a bang but in a whimper. You might be Boston Strong or New York Tough, but I’d rather be Westerly Cool any day.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
