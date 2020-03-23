It comes back to nature and the environment. Always. Protecting our air and water keeps eco-systems functioning and life thriving despite the stock market nose-diving as this COVID-19 timeout will surely enable some home-dwellers to ponder what’s really important in life. Truth and oxygen, justice and water are life’s essential ingredients.
Warning: Absorb the inept handling by our inept president and do not allow Trump to rename this the “Chinese virus”; that’s probably less appropriate than renaming it the “Trump virus”. If god wanted this virus to send us a message, what would it be to life on Earth? The Chinese need to be stopped? Or Trump needs to be stopped?
In three years, Trump has accomplished a lot with his war on our environment: Trump vs. renewable energy, vs. the world’s Paris Climate Treaty, vs. the Keystone XL pipeline, vs. the Clean Water Act, vs. Obama’s Clean Power Plan, vs. Time’s Person of the Year climate activist Greta Thunberg. Trump instinctively sides with his oil and coal donors while abandoning indigenous people’s rights and claims every crooked step of the way. Fact: Some people are now dying because of Trump’s January and February virus dismissal, describing it as “contained,” “under control,” “going to disappear” and ”we have very little problem in this country.” These are all direct quotes contrasting with his current lie, “I have always known this is a pandemic” and “I’ve always viewed it as very serious” that are shockingly disturbing, perhaps equaling his Aug. 26 claim that he’s an environmentalist, which roiled environmentalists everywhere!
We’re instructed in this pandemic to wear a mask for purified breathing and repeatedly wash our hands thoroughly as clean air and water circle around, reminding us what’s important. Please keep the environment in mind if you are lucky enough to cast your ballot Nov. 3.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.