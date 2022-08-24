Friday, Aug. 26, marks the 50th anniversary of the proclamation of Women’s Equality Day. Proposed in 1971 by Congresswoman Bella Abzug as a resolution, it was Richard Nixon, in 1972, who issued a proclamation to designate this date as “Women’s Rights Day.” Congress agreed, and in 1973 approved a resolution that the president should mark this date yearly. Since that time, every President has honored the suffragists who fought for the right to vote.
Friday also commemorates the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which prohibits the states and federal government from denying the right to vote to citizens of the United States based on sex. Women’s Equality Day celebrates the struggle for women’s suffrage, but there continues to be much to accomplish. Today, women are making important contributions to the quality of American life, but discrimination still exists in our laws, particularly regarding equal economic opportunities. The Equal Rights Amendment, proposed by suffragist Alice Paul in 1923, states that “men and women should have equal rights throughout the United States and every place subject to its jurisdiction.” It remains unfulfilled.
This year, the League of Women Voters South County is honoring the suffragists who started the movement and those women who continue to work toward gaining full equality by sponsoring the documentary film “She’s Beautiful When She’s Angry.” This documentary film captures the second wave of women activists between 1966 and 1970 who, like the suffragists, recognized the need for continued change.
This film will be exclusively shown at the United Theatre in Westerly on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by a discussion. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door. The South County League invites all to attend and celebrate Women’s Equality Day!
Christine Martone
Westerly
The writer is president of the League of Women Voters South County.
