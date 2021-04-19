I write to say how much I enjoyed Steve Slosberg’s column on the Dew Drop Inn (“Since the days of trolley travelers, Dew Drop catered to the inn crowd,” April 11).
My parents, Eleanor and Warren Thayer, loved the Dew Drop Inn. When I was growing up, it was the only restaurant they would take us to — on rare, special occasions.
As a child this was the source of some embarrassment. I wanted to go to McDonald’s, like the other kids in school.
I well remember dining at the Dew Drop after my high school graduation. I just wanted to get the meal over with so I could proceed to the after-party with my friends.
In late life, my parents went to what was then Rosie’s every day for their noon meal, what Swamp Yankees call “dinner.”
They loved the good old-fashioned cooking — the meatloaf, the stews, the salisbury steak. They both said Rosie’s served the best coffee they had ever had.
But one day my father confided there was something wrong with the mashed potatoes. We realized it was probably the first time in his life he had tasted garlic.
How I wish I could go back to the Dew Drop to have one more meal with my late parents. Thanks to Mr. Slosberg for his tribute to a slice of roadside Americana.
Betty J. Cotter
Shannock
