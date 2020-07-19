I so enjoyed Rona Mann’s piece titled “Remembering Daddy’s Chevy Bel Air.” In 1956, I met my future husband at the Crystal Lake Ballroom in Ellington, Conn. A large group of well-known musicians was performing polkas and swing tunes there for a big crowd. I had gone to this grand ballroom with two girlfriends with an entertainment coupon booklet containing a free coupon of admittance for a couple. My friends dared me to ask someone to share this coupon with me, and I took the dare outside the hall to boldly ask a tall, good-looking gent if he would go with me, and he agreed. We danced nearly every number, so smoothly meshed, all evening. At halftime, we got acquainted in his new ’55 turquoise-and-white, hard-top coup Bel Air, which he was so proud to own and drive.
He said he’d call me, and he did the next day. (He had been discharged from the U.S. Navy aviator group seven months prior and had trained in Rhode Island.) We began dating between his long drives from East Hartford, Conn., to East Longmeadow, Mass., and enjoyed dancing there and other places. We were married 21 months later at St. Joseph’s Church in Springfield (now the site of MGM Casino). His sparkling Bel Air was decorated with white ribbons and bows with a driver who took us from church to a reception hall, where over 300 people attended, including relatives from the Montreal area.
A photo shows my husband’s face beaming at his new bride riding with him in his new, classy car as all eyes were on us as we departed from church with horn blaring! The reception was for dinner and supper, but we left before supper to change clothes and rest at a motel to be followed the next day by a honeymooon week at Mount Airy Lodge in the Pennsylvania Poconos.
We always remembered our gorgeous and smooth-riding Bel Air. So many great memories of sweet kisses gone by, people and places to visit, being together and with family. There were eventually six of us, but by then we had to get a station wagon!
Thanks Rona. Keep writing!
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
