I read with dismay the opinion article by Mr. Tyler Cowen (“Canceling Russians is the new McCarthyism,” March 3). Would Mr. Cowen suggest we treat with kid gloves those supporting and being enriched by supporting Mr. Putin? Or is he suggesting that the United States get involved militarily? Given the choice, boycotting and shunning Mr. Putin and his supporters seems to be a tempered response to Mr. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and war mongering. Personally, I will not participate support any activity that shows even tangential support to Mr. Putin or his cronies.
Mr. Cowen is smart enough to know that McCarthyism targeted Americans who held political beliefs supporting Communism. Many of those targeted individuals expressed that support in the 1930s — when a worldwide depression made it difficult or impossible for many people to support themselves and their families, and when like today, fascism was a great threat to democracy. What the Metropolitan Opera of New York and many others are doing is boycotting those who have recently supported and been enriched by their support of Mr. Putin. As Mr. Cowen wrote in an earlier article, Mr. Putin is unlikely to be swayed by boycotts. Putin is a true believer in restoring the Russian/Soviet empire. However, these boycotts hope to put pressure on those who support Putin in hopes that wiser heads will prevail, and Mr. Putin will either withdraw from Ukraine or be removed from office.
Having read previous opinion pieces in your newspaper by Mr. Cowen, I’ve noticed that he often likes to use triggering phrases like “woke-ism” and “cancel culture,” rather than make cogent arguments or suggest reasonable alternatives. In the March 3 article he goes so far as to make the case that for individuals to boycott toxic people and ideas is worse than McCarthyism, which used the government to imprison people for their political beliefs. I read The Westerly Sun daily but I will not read any future articles by Mr. Cowen. I’m not boycotting or “canceling” him. It’s simply that he hasn’t proven to have anything valuable to say, and my time is too precious to waste on foolishness. #StandwithUkraine
Tony Soltis
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.