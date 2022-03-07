I read with great disappointment the piece “In the heat of the moment at the Y, Archie Sherman never melted down” by Steven Slosberg (Feb. 27). How can you print something so back-handed and nasty about a man who served his country and is now dead? I imagine his children and wife reading that article as they grieve and having to endure Mr. Slosberg positioning their loved one as someone lacking social grace and self-awareness. He was my neighbor and always kind and had a smile.
Perhaps the piece could have focused on his bravery and his commitment to his family and community. Mr. Sherman deserved better than a piece which ends on saying the YMCA vets are now experiencing more peace with his passing. Too bad Mr Sherman isn’t here to defend himself.
Jennifer Hohman
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.