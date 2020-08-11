Why does this statue in Wilcox Park cause a problem, issue, or question Columbus’ “treatment of indigenous people and his role (if true?) in the slave trade”? Why should his past history of behavior matter to our generation, I ask? The article by Dale Faulkner concerning the death of George Floyd has nothing to do with this matter and it should not be mentioned!
The statue is a very impressive, hand-carved masterpiece by gifted artisans of Westerly granite dating to the 1800s. It was and still is a gift given to the people of Westerly in 1949. This “controversial subject” should stop dead in its tracks and we should leave it to be admired where it is in our Wilcox Park, period. End this totally unnecessary bickering, folks! To remove it would be a travesty and offense to many people of ALL ethnicities of our town! We should not need to follow others’ reckless actions to destroy or remove historical monuments for “most” citizens to appreciate.
Lorraine Seeley
Westerly
You only seem to care that it's a 'gift'. If it were a statue of Hitler or some traitor who fought against this nation in the civil war , would you feel the same? Columbus ( as we now know) did NOT discover America. He did 'discover' Indians on inhabited islands that he abused. Honor the honorable....not just anyone because ' hey...it's a free gift and a nice carving' .
