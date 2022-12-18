I am still struggling to understand Richmond Town Council member Michael Colasante’s intention at speaking out during the public forum at the Chariho School Committee meeting on Dec. 13. Colasante was responding to a Charlestown resident who had eloquently called out newly elected School Committee members who signed on to the Parents United pledge. Parents United is an organization that falsely claims “most government-funded schools have been pursuing a political agenda of anti-American history, divisive critical race theory, explicit sex education and gender theory for children as young as kindergarten,” and that they are trying to usurp parental authority.
Colasante proceeded to defend his allegiance to the PU pledge by scolding a School Committee member, relating anecdotal incidents with Black individuals from his college days which appear to have cemented his view of the entire Black population, and by presenting a distorted Cliff Notes version of the history of slavery using common defensive talking points from right-wing extremists. It is unclear what the point of his “history lesson” was, but it did demonstrate that Colasante does not understand the horror or the full scope and impact of the transatlantic slave trade and how America is still dealing with the impact today. One cannot cherry pick historical facts and remove them from context to fill one’s own political narrative.
It is disturbing that this Town Council member chose to speak divisively and with barely veiled racism at the School Committee meeting. Though Colasante introduced himself as a resident prior to speaking and not as a TC member, it demonstrated a lack of judgment and appropriate boundaries for him to meddle in SC affairs in order to support fellow PU adherents and SC members Polly Hopkins, Kathryn Colasante, and Patricia Pouliot. It should be noted that Richmond TC member Helen Sheehan also spoke in defense of her allegiance to PU during public forum. I fear for the future of Richmond residents and Chariho students with the likes of these elected officials who promote the narrow minded, exclusionary rhetoric of PU.
There is no doubt that we face a faction of new Richmond Town Council and Chariho School Committee members who have bought into right-wing revisionist history and anti-public education rhetoric and who will challenge our values on many levels. We must band together to keep the focus of their agenda where it belongs: Advancing the prosperity of Richmond and the Chariho School District for ALL residents.
To view the public forum yourself go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pzlQemKlk4&ab_channel=CharihoSchools and start watching at minute 40:00.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.