“Thirty years ago, when I was on the board ….” This is a refrain brought up multiple times by Richmond Town Council member Michael Colasante during every meeting. If you are inclined to play a drinking game and take a shot every time he utters the phrase, be advised to drink a non-alcoholic beverage. Otherwise, you are sure to end up under the table a half hour into the meeting.
Colasante reaches back even further, into the 1980s, by treating us to quotes by Ronald Reagan, who apparently is his hero and role model. One saying he recently quoted, TWICE within the space of five minutes: “Government is not the solution. Government is the problem.” Actor-turned-politician Reagan is the source of the failed “supply side” or “trickle down” economics scheme: reducing taxes for the wealthy while shrinking government funding of social services which actually support middle-class and disadvantaged citizens. Forty-some-odd years later, the average American still has not seen that wealth trickle into their pocket, yet the rich have become uber-richer. Colasante carries on the misguided policies of Reagan by catering to elite local businesses from which “the poor taxpayer,” over whom he sheds crocodile tears, is priced out. Simultaneously he has worked against the real needs of residents by actions such as attempting to quash the appointment of a human services director and calling for further cuts to an already bare-bones school budget.
Council member Colasante apparently does not recognize that he is not the council president. Without consulting other Richmond Town Council members except Helen Sheehan, he twice assembled hand-picked Chariho town council and school committee members, and then tried to push this “Tri-Town Collaboration” to be adopted on the spot by the Richmond council. I feared he might do himself an injury, he patted himself on the back so often during his presentation. As Councilor Wilcox pointed out, Richmond, Charlestown and Hopkinton have two state legislators whose job it is to bring citizen and town concerns to the attention of the Rhode Island legislature. This “Tri-Town Collaboration” smacks of a shadow legislative body.
Yes, we may all learn something from the actions of 30 years ago, but it’s time for Mr. Colasante to move on into the 21st century. And it’s time to recognize that government is not the problem. Irresponsible government is the problem. Responsible government is the solution to problems.
Kristen P. Chambers
Richmond
