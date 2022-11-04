Richmond as a town has immense possibilities and the potential for a very bright future. We must, however, at this juncture, make some very wise decisions that may sometimes appear tough and bring us out of our comfort zone. This is something we need to address in a very mature and realistic way to set a strong foundation for future generations.
Our children and grandchildren will inherit the results of the decisions we make today. Many radical ideas have put us in the predicament we are in today. We must be honest with ourselves, are we better off than we were just two years ago? Never mind a couple generations ago. It is time to make some very out-of-the-box decisions.
With such a large field of Town Council candidates, it is imperative that we are careful not to vote for people with empty promises, lacking the inner strength to make the hard decisions to move our town forward in that tough, but wise, direction.
Many of these candidates lack the life experience to recognize what the repercussions of their decisions will be. In this present economy, we have inflation at record levels, not seen for over 40 years. As every necessity is rapidly rising, food, electricity, and home heating oil nearing $6 per gallon, the general public is unaware that by 2030 the General Assembly has outlawed the burning of firewood to heat your home. This Green New Deal legislation passed without public debate. How many Richmond residents will this affect?
Leadership needs to be a trickle-up effect. There is no other candidate running for Town Council that has the depth of experience that I have. At age 61, I am fighting for the future of my grandchildren and yours. Many of the candidates running have little to no experience. We cannot afford, at this time, for them to learn on our tax dollars. I will hit the ground running, while most others must learn to crawl before they walk and walk before they run. This we cannot afford.
When I was on the council in the early nineties, Richmond taxes went down three years in a row. Everyone complains that Chariho is 77 percent of the town budget, but no one ever does anything about it. I DID. Chariho’s budget in 1991 was $22 million. In only three years, close to $4 million of fluff was cut from the budget. Not one teacher lost their job, not one child lost their curriculum. This is an example of the leadership it took to get our taxes under control.
This I will do again given the opportunity. I am an experienced leader with 43 years of experience in running businesses, serving on multiple state and local boards, always looking out for the taxpayer.
I will propose streamlining commercial and industrial development processes to attract new businesses and giving Richmond the reputation of being business-friendly. I will propose using a large portion of this new tax revenue to be earmarked solely for the purpose of reducing taxes. Furthermore, to safeguard this tax revenue from future town councils, a portion will be put in a restricted account where the principal cannot be touched, much like a trust fund, and the interest used to reduce future tax burdens.
Creating a restricted account for new tax revenue is opposite the true politician’s mode of action — continually spending, while ingratiating himself to special interests on the backs of the taxpayers.
With your support, I will do what is right for Richmond’s future, so we can realize our potential and pass it on to our children.
Michael Colasante
Richmond
The writer is a candidate for Richmond Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.