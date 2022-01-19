Thanks to the Rhode Island General Assembly, the rules for voting in 2020 changed in response to uncertainty during the pandemic. Emergency measures like expanding vote-by-mail and early in-person voting made voting safer and easier, while maintaining ballot integrity. The 2020 election resulted in record voter turnout. The more voters in an election, the more responsive our leaders will be to support our interests.
Bills have been introduced in the House (H7100) and the Senate (S2007) to codify the emergency measures during the pandemic and increase citizens’ access to the ballot. I urge you to please contact your state legislators to support passage of these bills, known as the Let RI Vote Act. I liked being able to vote early in person without a reason, and I know of at least one disabled person who voted for the first time by mail without a witness or notary signature. These are two provisions that will expire if the 2022 Assembly does not act to codify these measures. Join the Let RI Vote campaign at https://letrivote.org and do your part to strengthen democracy in Rhode Island.
Etta Zasloff
Hope Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.