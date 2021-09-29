A remarkable thing: in these days of heated party politics, a non-partisan group of Stonington residents from all over town have joined forces. We oppose the development of an old grain mill site on the Pawcatuck River into 82 units of housing that would also include affordable housing. Our politicians and economic development commission have not served us at all well by the way they have supported this project and tried to use the summer vacation season and a pandemic inhibition about attending meetings to hustle it into fact.
A “yes” vote in Stonington’s referendum Oct. 5 negates the vote taken in early August at a lightly attended meeting.
You may have seen the red and white signs our bipartisan group is distributing to front yards of supporters in Stonington: “Stop the tax giveaway. Vote Yes Question 1.” Voting yes signals disapproval of the plan as it stands.
The project stinks for several reasons, any one of which should stop it in its tracks and explains why so many of us joined forces to oppose it:
The developer, who does not yet even own the land, is asking for a large tax abatement from the entire town before purchasing the site. Then the state will also be asked for financial help. Why should town and state taxpayers help this rich developer?
The project is ugly, and funnels 82 housing units into a small dead-end alley between an electrified railway line and a tidal river. The site is in the flood plain and would require evacuation in weather emergencies. Why pretend that global warming doesn’t change business as usual? Within a short amount of time this housing would also fail because of rising water.
The site opens onto the busiest and narrowest part of Route 1, where Westerly and Pawcatuck meet in a bridge over the river, and where traffic often slows and crawls along, or forms a stop-and-go pattern.
This project is being touted as a shot in the arm for downtown Pawcatuck and Westerly. Because a certain percentage of the units would be scaled as “affordable,” town officials feel they must welcome this plan. Pawcatuck already includes many affordable developments, while the other villages that make up Stonington are not carrying their share of this duty. If Stonington really cared about affordable housing in this town, they would do more for people who live here full time and work on affordable housing in all parts of town. Stonington’s support of short-term rentals removes houses and apartments from the market for full-time residents and is turning our residential neighborhoods into short-term rental tourist destinations.
Economic development of the area needs to put our residents’ quality of life first. Our housing problem needs to be addressed more intentionally and holistically.
Is it progress to build ugly apartment silos for our teachers and nurses and tradespeople, while quaint existing housing stock is turned into a cash cow for tourists?
Janis Mink
Pawcatuck
