The last line in Pam Salimeno’s Aug. 11 letter (“Climate is changing, but not because of us”) — “let’s focus on what we can do” — is something everyone can agree with, but did you have to print the preceding 54 lines that run counter to all neutral analysis, including Westerly’s own climate expert, Dr. Elizabeth DiGangi? The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change is the appropriate unbiased go-to source, assembling world experts on this fundamentally essential world phenomena that affects every single one of the world’s 7.794 billion people.
The IPCC’s recent report (released Aug. 9) that was approved by 195 governments and based on more than 14,000 studies says human caused climate change is a code red for humanity. While a hotter future is certain, the climate is changing in unprecedented and irreversible ways. While the worst of the climate catastrophe can be avoided, we’re running out of time to act. But this does not include acting like human-caused climate change is not real. Let’s focus on what we can do indeed, which is changing our behavior and pressuring our political leaders to follow the science, listen to the experts and help navigate us to a livable future for all current and future, hearty and vulnerable, human and nonhuman species.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
