Upon reading Ms. Salimeno’s opinion on human-caused climate change, I find myself compelled to respond. I spent the first decade of my adult life obtaining three degrees in meteorology, including a doctorate, and part of my education included learning about climate science from experts in the field. As a full-time research scientist now, I have an intimate understanding of how research is published and how it is funded, so I’m writing to shed light on a few of the points made by Ms. Salimeno.
Many of you may not know how scientific studies get published. Peer review is the foremost way scientists hold each other accountable for our results. How it works is a group of scientists compiles the findings of a study into a paper, outlining their motivations, methods, results, and interpretation of the results, and submit it to a scientific journal. A peer-review journal sends a copy to other researchers known to have relevant expertise, and they read it, critique it, and recommend whether it should be published or not. Reviewers are anonymous and unpaid, because contributing to the peer review process is an act of community service for scientists. Through peer review, papers with faulty data, faulty methods, or bad interpretations of results are prevented from being published.
Coming back to Ms. Salimeno’s points about Dr. David Legates: in 2007, he wrote a paper claiming there was no evidence of human-caused climate change impacting Arctic environments, published in a journal called Ecological Complexity, which doesn’t use peer-review. Therefore, Dr. Legates deliberately avoided the process by which his peers could hold him accountable for the quality of his science, which detracts from the credibility of his results. I also looked for this supposed 2019 paper published out of the University of Reading, but only found that the university has a web page highlighting many climate studies their researchers have published supporting the scientific consensus.
That 97% of climate scientists acknowledge human-caused climate change is true. Ms. Salimeno went out of her way to misrepresent the way that number was determined. 97% of published climate studies based their research on the foundational principle that humans have caused climate change.
Finally, Ms. Salimeno implored readers to consider how much money is spent on climate change research and alternative energy. I implore you now to consider, when wondering if you should believe a scientist, who’s paying for their research. What many don’t understand is that there is no profit margin for governments funding climate research: it’s an investment into understanding a major threat to life and property. Dr. Legates’ research is primarily funded by Koch Industries, the American Petroleum Institute, and ExxonMobile, entities which DO profit from a scientist publicly denouncing the idea of human-caused climate change.
If a scientist working for the tobacco industry published a glorified magazine article saying smoking cigarettes didn’t cause cancer, but 97% of the doctors in the world said it did, who would you believe?
Elizabeth DiGangi
Westerly
