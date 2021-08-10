For once I find myself in complete agreement with Mr. Lustgarten (“Knock knock, who’s there? Climate change,” Aug. 9). The climate is changing, just as it has done since the earth’s creation. Where we differ is why. One cannot say that climate change is the “earth reacting to human activity according to the laws of chemistry, physics, and biology” and not present evidence. That is buttressing your feelings with a specious argument.
Reading University, an extension college of Oxford University, published a paper in 2019 that once again debunked Michael Mann’s “hockey stick” model of climate change that the man-made climate change advocates hang their hats on and widely shown by all media and some scientific entities as proof is an utter fraud. It shows fairly uniform world temperatures for a thousand years until a recent supposed explosive increase cause by man. The recent court judgment in Canada in which Michael Mann lost his libel suit against Tim Ball for refusing to provide evidence that his infamous graph wasn’t fraud means the main icon and evidence of the global warmist lobby is completely invalid.
The mainstream media peddle the claim that 97% of (climate) scientists believe in man-made global warming and, therefore, there can be no debate. This is false and irrelevant. To get the 97% figure, they basically counted people who had mentioned climate change in an abstract or heading of a scientific paper. Dr. David Legates has reviewed the work and shows that, in fact, only 0.3% of the papers claim that “man had caused most post-1950 warming.” Nonetheless, science isn’t about consensus, it is about facts, and not a fictitious number the media has seized upon.
Will human beings have to deal with the climate changing? Yes, as we always have. Pouring trillions of dollars into altering man’s contribution is money poorly spent. “Follow the money” has never been more applicable. I fully support cleaning up the oceans. I fully support trying to minimize our damage to the planet, but as we are not contributing to climate change, let’s focus on what we can do.
Pam Salimeno
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.