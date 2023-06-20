The June 8 article in The Sun titled “Smoke is sticking around” was apt — and climate change isn’t going anywhere either. Orange skies, red alerts and a black future? We close our eyes to blackness every night but come morning, like spring, the goal is to wake up renewed to create a green future that helps our planet and ourselves thrive. At one time fossil fuels pushed hydroelectric power out of the way, knocking our great state of Rhode Island down with it while bringing the convenience factor up too to power Industrial Age prosperity, literally advancing our well-being to the stars in outer space. But whether it’s David Bowie singing “Changes” or Bob Dylan singing “The Times They Are a Changin’,” inevitable change is here, and now as fossil fuels have changed their hero hat to become public enemy No. 1 of the future with an increasing percentage of petroleum profits dedicated to buy obfuscation and politicians flailing to convince us otherwise.
Canadian wildfires burn three “New Rules” into the brain: 1. There’s nowhere to hide from climate change as air quality (AQI, the 2023 acronym of the year?) in NYC and many points south, hundreds of miles away make mask wearing necessary again; 2. American Lung Association’s motto “When you can’t breathe, Nothing else matters” is an absolute truth, firsthand experience unnecessary; 3. The future is now. Fossil fuels must power transition to renewable energy as Rhode Island moves to ban new gas car sales by 2035. The business maxim “Time is money” changed to “Time is life” as we race to not reach the catastrophic tipping point with YouTubing Howard Jones’ “Cross that Line” providing adrenaline.
There’s a lot we don’t know about climate change but there’s a crucial fact we do know about human nature that must be employed. This is critically consistent with the American spirit promoted here in Rhode Island’s struggle for freedom: Tax policy is the best way to achieve behavior change, allowing people to pay less for society-improving behavior (house solar panels or electric vehicle tax credits that slows climate change and improves air quality) or pay more for undesirable behavior (higher taxes on cigarettes that decrease productivity and increases health care costs and premature death). Critically this preserves freedom of choice, allowing options for people to make the best possible decisions that are right for them achieving stability?
Current societal instability is partly explained by the politicized Supreme Court that’s consistently eliminating choice: Democrats have won the popular vote in eight of the last nine presidential elections, yet two-thirds (six of nine) of the current Supreme Court justices have been picked by Republican presidents, with a third chosen by the twice impeached and now indicted Donald J. Trump . Trump’s Supreme Court (no!) reality: The Clean Air Act gutting with the Supreme Court hatchet sharpened for the Clean Water Act guillotine.
Clean air and clean water overrated? I think not but do think we’re backed into a climate crisis corner and do know we’ve got no place to fall when our back’s to the wall.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
