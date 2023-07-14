“Tuesday set unofficial record for hottest day,” in the July 6 Sun, should drop all “is it hot in here or is it me” thoughts as we continue our journey into “uncharted territory,” with Ontario joining the 100-plus Fahrenheit club ... welcome aboard. 100 degrees in Canada the new normal? Our steroided climate’s changing and our personal adaptation ability changes too as the old, young, vulnerable and pre-existing condition populations are forced to the margins in this survival-of-the-fittest world. What was true yesterday may or may not be true today and is less likely tomorrow as small fractions of a percentage can make a big difference for those living at the edge. “Would you like some help?” provides options and choice in what I believe is the best approach. No one should be backed into a “Do you need help?” corner. If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem ... that sounds good but make an effort to be part of the solution with your willy nilly problem inclusion requiring no effort whatsoever.
Coal, oil and gas are the cogs in the climate change wheel, as world cooperation is more critical each day. China’s a military competitor in the South China Sea, a business competitor in the manufacturing world, but its climate change prevention partnership creates “who would’ve thought” cooperation opportunities returning after Trump’s China tariffs made cooperation impossible. The stakes are too high with absolutely no room at the climate table for bruised egos, hurt feelings or perceived disrespect, with only actions and answers deserving attention. No nonsense Mother Nature is undefeated, always right, but does have a sense of humor, repeatedly struggling to contain herself when anyone brings god into the equation. We have physics, biology, chemistry and timing that’s often interpreted as luck. Climate change is the ultimate paradox, since you are simultaneously powerless to do anything that will make a difference in the next 24 hours and all-powerful to do everything for a better future as well as the great equalizer since regardless of your wealth or health, fame or name, and faith or place, as the great CF would say, when your number is called you have to go! Ultimately we can do absolutely nothing about it today. Stay informed, educated, alert and prepared for the worst since it’s up around the bend and your destiny when your luck runs dry. Flash floods can suddenly break out without warning as water can save you or bury you if not managed correctly. Vermont is now experiencing “forget what you think you know,” as we in Rhode Island can benefit by learning from other people’s mistakes.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.