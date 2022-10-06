We are responding to two recent articles that appeared on the Commentary page of The Westerly Sun. The most recent article, entitled “Books cited by clergy are not pornographic,” written by Diane J. Goldsmith and Linda M. Doran, was published as a Letter to the Editor on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and the Guest Opinion column they were commenting on appeared on Tuesday, Sept. 27. That article, written by a group of local (and not so local) clergy members, was entitled “Clergy members urge schools to ban porn.”
First and foremost, we want to publicly acknowledge and thank those clergy members who had the courage to write to address this critically important issue, which is negatively affecting so many of the young people and families of our communities in terms of their psychological, emotional, physical and spiritual health/well-being.
To Ms. Goldsmith and Ms. Doran, we would mention that whether these books (“Fun Home,” published in 2006, and “Gender Queer,” published in 2019) received any kind of public recognition by being listed as a bestseller or having received any kind of award is really neither here nor there. More importantly, you state that “Despite their denials, they (the clergy) have pointed at these two ‘graphic’ (in the sense of being illustrated) books precisely because they are the autobiographies of two LGBTQ authors.” Having known most of those clergy members for many years, we can assure you that that is not the case. Have either of you had conversations with any of them ? You might believe that this issue is none of their concern or business but, we would submit that — in fact — it very much is because they are often being asked for counsel or direction from either the youth themselves, who might be confused, and/or the parents or family members of these youth who might be struggling. So it was most appropriate for them to express their concerns in this way.
Lora and Peter Brodeur
Westerly
