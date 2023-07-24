As treasurer of Stand Up For Animals, I feel that it is important to clarify some of the issues that were discussed at the Town Council meeting on July 10 and appeared in an article in The Westerly Sun on July 14.
First and foremost we have not asked another nonprofit to leave the shelter as the headline contends, we are asking that they not conduct fundraising activities within the shelter or use the shelter address for business purposes. We recognize that the hands-on work done by the Friends of the Westerly Animal Shelter is critical to the care of the shelter animals. These dedicated volunteers work with the animals on a daily basis and identify areas of care that may otherwise go unnoticed. The shelter animals are better for the hands-on care and love that these volunteers bestow on them. What we asked at the Town Council meeting and in past communications with town representatives is that FOWAS not use the shelter’s address or allow them to advertise or collect donations at the shelter, as this is in direct violation of the lease agreement SUFA has with the town that was entered into in recognition of the $2.8 million SUFA raised to build the shelter. Because the town is not supporting SUFA in adhering to the lease, there is a lot of confusion in the community when donations are made at the shelter. We do not believe that any members of FOWAS intentionally participated in any wrongdoing and if that is what people felt was stated then we apologize. Unfortunately the lack of adherence to the lease has created unwanted consequences for both parties.
We sincerely apologize to the board and volunteers of FOWAS because it was not our intention for them to feel we were impugning their credibility. Our sole intent was to clarify to the town why there is a need to adhere to the lease agreement. In accordance with the lease agreement, any monies brought to the shelter location should inure to the benefit of SUFA as they are the only charitable organization authorized to conduct business within the shelter location.
Both organizations have provided a lot of financial support to the shelter and its animals, often both contributing funds for the same issues including artificial turf for the dog runs and medicine for the animals. In 2022 SUFA funded over $13,000 in medications for the shelter animals. In 2021 SUFA funded over $13,000 for shelter improvements, $15,000 for medications and $10,000 in vet fees. Similar amounts have been expended since SUFA’s inception. This is in addition to the community support we provide, which exceeds $100,000 annually for such things as pet emergencies, neuter/spay programs and care for feral cat colonies to name a few of our programs.
SUFA is not looking to “have a monopoly on bringing money in and helping animals out” as was quoted in the paper. We are just asking for the lease agreement with the town be honored as the funds we raise are not just helping shelter animals it is helping all animals in the community. Because our contributions have declined this year and last year as a direct result of the confusion when donations are brought to the shelter, we have had to reduce funding to other programs we support.
We look forward to an amicable solution to this issue now that it has finally received the attention that we have been requesting. We look forward to having our concerns about the lease agreement addressed. We mainly look forward to working together with FOWAS to make sure that there are sufficient funds for the care of the shelter animals and ensuring that members of the community can be confident that both parties are supporting animal welfare in the manner they intend when donating to either organization.
Caryn Mitchell
Westerly
The writer is the treasurer of Stand Up for Animals.
