When Thom Cahir in a letter to the editor (“CCA’s plagiarism play smacks of desperation,” Oct. 14) asked, “Is it me, or are things getting incredibly desperate for the CCA when they start to cry about similar information being posted on their opponent’s website?” Actually, Mr. Cahir, it is you. It seems to me that you have no trouble with people plagiarizing another’s work. Not similar information but word for word, design for design, typeface for typeface, color for color. And the desperation is not on behalf of the Charlestown Citizens Alliance but on the Residents United group who tries mightily to confuse the voters by copying the Citizens Alliance work. This is a sad commentary on the Residents United folks.
Mr. Cahir, every professional I know denounces plagiarism, but you don’t. This says a lot about you. Maybe it is because the Residents United group cannot point to anything they have done on behalf of the town residents, or maybe they are trying to hide their lack of original thinking and have to steal from the people who have led this town for over 10 years. Maybe it is because the Residents United don’t have the vision to guide this town while preserving the best qualities this town has to offer.
It is you, Mr Cahir. One day you may work to keep this town as beloved as it is now. As one person wrote recently, it ain’t broke, so don’t try to fix it. Charlestown needs nurturing to preserve it. People who love this town know that to preserve what we have is to support clear and original thinking and not lazy plagiarists who feed off other people’s work.
Michael Chambers
Charlestown
The writer is a member of the Charlestown Economic Improvement Commission.
