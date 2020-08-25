Cody Clarkin represents the best Charlestown’s youth has to offer and he is running for Town Council. I first met Cody about 5 years ago when he discussed some of his community projects with the Town Council. I was impressed by his commitment to the town with multiple volunteer initiatives involving the purchase of playground equipment and a memorial garden/flagpole restoration for Ninigret Park. As an Eagle Scout, Cody learned the value of giving back to the place where you live.
A recent URI graduate who attended Chariho, Cody has lived in Charlestown for most of his life. He is very committed to the environment, quality public education and our community overall. His candidacy represents an opportunity to elect an individual with strong personal attributes who is aware of the town qualities most valued by our residents and taxpayers.
Tom Carroccia
Charlestown
