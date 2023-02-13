Mr. Jay Lustgarten’s opinion piece to The Sun on Feb. 8 (“Pope Francis changing church for the better”) would have been more inclusive if he had actually provided more than the typical sound bite to facilitate a more complete understanding of what was actually said.
While we can agree and mutually support Pope Francis’ criticism of laws that criminalize homosexuality as “unjust,” this is most certainly not a “change” in the Catholic Church’s position. The Jan. 26 Sun article that Mr. Lustgarten quoted notes that the Catechism of the Catholic Church is clear in stating gay people must be welcomed and respected, and should not be marginalized or discriminated against. The CCC summarizes all Catholic doctrine and was published in 1992. It was created under the direction of Pope St. John Paul II with Pope Benedict XVI (then Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger) appointed as the head of the commission. So much for change in the Catholic Church’s teaching.
To amplify Pope Francis’ remarks in the AP interview on Jan. 24, Pope Francis noted there “needed to be a distinction between a crime and a sin with regard to homosexuality. Church teaching holds that homosexual acts are sinful, or “intrinsically disordered,” but that gay people must be treated with “dignity and respect.”
Pope Francis’ re-assertion that “we are all children of God” is very welcomed as is his frequent appeal to all of us to embrace all who are marginalized in any way.
Martin M. Bednar
North Stonington
