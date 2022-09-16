Based on Walter Reynolds’ letter of Sept. 14 (“We should pay attention to the Jim Angelos among us”), I’ve recently made one, albeit not impactful, incorrect assumption, and my purpose, intent and message is not clear. Let me try again.
My incorrect assumption: on reading Jim Angelo’s letter on hardship, I did assume he was concentrating on the Winnapaug Golf Course issue. My apologies. Regardless, as I will lay out below, my points about hardship and the other considerations of zoning decisions stand whether one is discussing Winnapaug Golf, Venice Restaurant, or your neighbor’s deck expansion.
My reaction to Jim Angelo’s letter was and is “yes, and ....” I am not intending in any way to “jab at” Angelo. My correction to his letter is to lay out that hardship is but one of five elements of a zoning decision and is on a par with the other four, not superior to them (as a literal reading of Angelo’s letter would suggest). For “cocktail party conversation” purposes we are in agreement.
For purposes of making a case, for or against, any proposal for any variance, one will be optimally successful if that case is laid out to include that: 1. the proposer’s actions didn’t cause the need for the variance, 2. that the proposer’s intent and need is for something beyond a financial gain/transaction, 3. that the variance, if granted, will not be detrimental to the town or neighbors, 4. that the relief sought is the least relief necessary and, 5. that if the hardship is not addressed the owner will be deprived of the reasonable enjoyment of the property.
I served on the Zoning Board from 2018 to 2022. Four years with at least 12 meetings a year times three decisions a night is 144 decisions. As a full member I wrote and entered into the record approximately one fourth of those decisions. By state law and despite any memories one might have of “the Westerly Way,” all 144 have, individually, the five elements listed above laid out.
IF you want to make a case for or against a proposal and you make it within the structure of the five elements you ease the communication with the Zoning Board and you strengthen the clarity of your point of view in any appeal. If you don’t, you create work and confusion for others, and your point may get lost in that confusion. It’s a playlist. Use it. It may be crucial to any future appeal.
Even though Saturday’s meeting is not about a particular proposal, the Town Council will have to be cognizant of the factors. Make your case about the zoning change using them. You’ll be more effective.
Lastly, Walter Reynolds correctly says that Winn Properties’ presentation about their intent avoids variances, partly by changing the rules on dimensional variances. That said, fueled by petitions and social media, many think the presentation, and any future proposal, asks for a five-story hotel. Use the playlist to structure your arguments, for or against, any ordinance (Sept 17) or actual proposal (an unknown future date).
Doug Brockway
Westerly
