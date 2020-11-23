One silver lining of staying home due to the pandemic is increased local civic involvement, now made easy via Zoomed meetings accessed from the comfort of our homes. While we pause to keep each other safe over this winter of ’20-’21, let’s help our local officials, whose work is in pandemic-overload, to achieve local objectives. The election is over, but the people’s voice can and should still be heard.
We voice equitable, inclusive, and diverse ways of thinking, applied to problems such as inadequate affordable housing or antiquated school curriculums. For example, we know that Electric Boat plans to hire 18,000 new workers, peaking in 2025. This population will undoubtedly be more diverse. They should be welcomed and integrated into the community with projects and policies that respect them and meet their needs, such as Pawcatuck’s approved mixed-income apartment building. Westerly, Stonington Borough and Mystic, how about something similar, or even more creative?
We can maintain cherished civic and social values — high educational standards, fair housing and employment , culture and the arts, a robust economy, conserving the natural beauty and charm of the region, etc — by aspiring to a future that guarantees everyone a revived, reimagined and reapportioned American Dream. That’s not socialism — that’s responsible government of, by, and for the people. Thanks to local officials who keep the lights on, our government is open for your virtual participation now, and will welcome you in person on the other side of the pause.
Sandra Laub
Pawcatuck
