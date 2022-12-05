As I read Rev. Cal Lord’s “Practicing Faith” piece, titled “Come home to the Lord for Christmas” (Dec. 2), it reminded me of being in the Army and stationed in South Korea. There was a small Catholic chapel on the compound where several American soldiers were stationed. Each Sunday we had no trouble finding a seat at Mass if we were there. However, on Christmas Eve it seemed like every soldier in the 8th Army was trying to force their way into the small chapel.
That was then,1960-61. Now, it appears things may have changed. As I drive around the state and shop in the various stores and shopping malls I think how appropriate Rev. Lord’s commentary is and how we in the Christian community had better start paying attention to what is happening in our country.
I remember going Christmas shopping with my children when some of the shelves inside the store windows would be happily decorated with Christmas nativity scenes or other scenes celebrating the birth of Christ. I haven’t seen any so far this year. This week, I stopped at a couple of Christmas card shops to buy a few religious Christmas cards. I couldn’t find any. That should not have been a problem! Christmas is the celebration of Christ’s birthday, but the absence of religious Christmas cards is not a mistake. We cannot celebrate such a holy day if we Christians stand by and permit the left wing technocrats and pseudo-elitists to continue to initiate the first steps in eliminating the holy day of Christmas, the “Birth of Christ!” as it is currently doing.
As I walked through one of the malls I remembered one of Peter, Paul and Mary’s songs — “Where Have All The Flowers Gone?” I thought then that perhaps it might be more appropriate to ask, where have all the Christians gone?
James M. Mageau
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.