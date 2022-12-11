Just as you can tell which food items are most popular by the market shelf space provided, a person’s impact can be judged by obit column space provided, with Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie’s Dec. 1 obit dominating 4 of 5 longitudinal columns and more than half the latitudunal space, making you wonder if death took a holiday. While the Beatles had John and Paul, the Rolling Stones Mick Jagger and Ron Wood, it’s ironic that the arguably more commercially successful Fleetwood Mac (their 1977 “Rumors” album was the bestselling record of all time until Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” beat it) was a sum greater than its parts with no real individual names until solo careers ensued.
Selling over 40 million copies worldwide during the era when people actually bought recordings, Christine McVie contributed two “Rumors” chart-toppers that propelled Fleetwood Mac beyond rock star status: “Don’t Stop” thinking about tomorrow is phenomenal advice in a catchy tune, considering tomorrow is never more than 24 hours away with my personal goal to make tomorrow better than today, and “You Make Loving Fun,” to which all Fleetwood Mac fans can say to Christine: Thanks for making listening fun.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
