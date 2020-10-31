As a former member of the Westerly School Committee, I am offering my support to Christine Cooke, who currently serves as the chairwoman of the committee, with the hope that our community elects her to serve a second four-year term.
Earlier this year, Mrs. Cooke garnered the unanimous support of her colleagues following the resignation of the leadership position by Mrs. Chiaradio Bowdy and during an especially difficult time for the committee. Christine stepped up to fill the “center seat” and immediately set expectations that were positive, professional and inclusive. During this time, Mrs. Cooke has been firm and fair, keeps the work focused on the educational needs of students in our community, and has a deep understanding of the duties and responsibilities of the Westerly School Committee.
When Mrs. Cooke became chairwoman, the committee gained a leader committed to ensuring meetings are accessible to the community the committee serves. She welcomes public discussion and debate from both her colleagues and the community. She is collaborative, dedicated, and seeks to understand the issues that come before the committee or to her attention, even during times when this is difficult or controversial. She believes in the voices of her colleagues, encourages their input, and recognizes that each committee member has been put in their seat by the stakeholders of our community. She is a leader who is fully engaged in the work, and she acknowledges that it is the community’s job to hold the committee accountable.
Mrs. Cooke has publicly disagreed with members and stakeholders, including me. In my experience, this is always done to challenge the thinking rather than criticize the thought. She facilitates discussion to arrive at a solution or decision that is in the best interests of all students.
A great example of her leadership is on the Building Committee — a committee that developed an educationally sound, focused and comprehensive plan with long-range vision. She worked hard and fought hard for this plan. When that plan did not gain the support of the community, she didn’t step away. She adjusted her sails with a determination to find a solution the community will eventually embrace for students, and she is continuing to work toward finding it.
From my perspective, this community needs the kind of leadership, dedication and professionalism that Mrs. Cooke offers. I am pleased she is willing to serve our community and it is my pleasure to offer my support.
I ask that you join me in voting for Christine Cooke, because leadership matters.
Mary Adams
Westerly
