If you read the description of Frank Capra’s “It’s a Wonderful Life” you will find this line about the plot of the classic movie: “George Bailey, a man who has given up his personal dreams, in order to help others in his community.”
Great premise, but I can do you one better: Chris DiPaola, a man who took his personal dreams and worked hard to bring them to fruition in order to help others in his community.
Chris and George do have many things in common, but to me the most important commonality is they both touched and affected every single person in their community. In talking to many of you, I have learned just how much Chris meant to you. Whether it was volunteering his time to promote your non-profit, lending his voice to your special events and live remotes, being the “Voice of Westerly” when we needed a connection to the outside world during times like Superstorm Sandy, or even if it was just the way he greeted you when you saw him walking downtown. He made a difference, he made us feel important, and he made us feel like we were his friend.
When Chris was a baby, and he would get fussy, my parents would put the radio on — 66 WNBC — to help soothe him to sleep. Chris was not only dreaming of the airwaves, he was put on the path for his love of radio for the rest of his life. Chris was enamored of radio from as far back as I can remember, instead of playing cars and dolls, Chris and I played radio station. We would host our own shows and record them to play for our family members. To me it was a fun way to be imaginative. For Chris it was a way for him to teach himself how to build transmitters, studios, and programming. When he was in his teens he earned his first job working for WJJF in Hope Valley. Every year he would become more skilled, teaching himself how to achieve his dream of owning his own radio station.
Once thing that couldn’t be taught, though, was his passion for this community. He was so devoted and enthusiastic about this place, that we knew if WBLQ and Chris were involved the event was going to be a success — and it was going to be fun.
Chris was a loving husband and father — as much as he loved the radio station, he loved his family 10 times over. As his sister, I knew even as a child that I was blessed with something special in Chris. We all were. We are thankful for the support of the town and its members — we are thankful for all of you.
Just as in “It’s a Wonderful Life,” we are catching glimpses of what life will be without Chris in it, and while it is devastating to us, we know that even in the short amount of time that we got to call him ours, he forever altered all of us for the better. What an amazing legacy, to know that his friendship made all of us better.
All of you being here for his family is an amazing gift and show of support. It is the best way to honor Chris, as his motto was always to work hard, but to love harder. I know he is here with us commanding the Angel Airwaves, making sure we remember that, and also asking, what is your favorite radio station? And having it be music to his ears as we all reply, “WBLQ!”
The DiPaola Family benefit concert will be held from noon to 9 p.m. at Phoenix Dining & Entertainment, 215 Liberty St., Pawcatuck, featuring performances by The Mystic Prophets, Never Enuff, The Best of Zeppelin, Don’t Tell Lisa and Rusty Nutz. Light bites and a raffle will be included. Admission: $20 minimum donation. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information, visit facebook.com/PhoenixDiningandEntertainment.
Jaime DiPaola Wager
Ashaway
The writer is the sister of Chris DiPaola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.