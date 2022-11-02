Vote Victoria Gu for Senate.
I originally became active supporting Gu because of her strong support for coastal access. She has promised to sponsor a bill like H8055, which would guarantee access to the shoreline as is stipulated in our state Constitution.
The more I have learned about Gu, the more strongly I think she is the right candidate for the Senate position. Caswell Cooke, by the accounts of many of his supporters, is well-liked and, by his own account, will speak with anyone. This will not necessarily translate into eﬀective policy-making.
With a background in economics, Gu is a strong proponent for making policy based upon evidence. making. As an example, Gu favors funds being made available to school districts and to teachers who want to implement evidence-based educational programs. The funds would be available for materials, training and support of educators. Gu would work to get our fair share of funding to our school districts so that educators have the resources they need. Additionally, eﬃcacy of these pilot programs would be monitored, ensuring that funds are spent wisely.
Gu’s evidence-based approach to policy will lead the way to a better community here in Westerly. Vote for Gu.
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.